Salman Khan confirms Jacqueline Fernandez as his heroine in Remo D’Souza dance film, reveals more about his role

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to create magic on the silver screens once again with Remo D’Souza’s dance film. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to create magic on the silver screens once again with Remo D’Souza’s dance film.

Remember the magic Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez created on the silver screens when the were paired together in Kick? Their sizzling chemistry was praised by all. Now, if reports are to be believed, the two stars are all set to entertain the audience in Remo D’Souza’s next. Yes, Salman himself confirmed that Jacqueline Fernandez is teaming up with him in this dance film. Infact, Salman also leaked some details about her role in the film.

In a recent interview with DNA, Salman revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez is teaming up with him for the second time, after Kick. While director Remo was initially hesitant to confirm the development, Salman himself has let the cat out of the bag.

Salman’s statement reads, “Yes, Remo’s film will have Jacqueline and me. She’s a superbly talented dancer and she will do a brilliant job.” The actor added that the film will also star a nine-year-old girl who will play his daughter, and the team is currently on the lookout for someone suiting the part.

The actor shared more details about his role in Remo film. Salman said, “My character, in the film, is a widower, who has a nine-year-old daughter. He has promised his dead wife that he will fulfill every wish made by his daughter. She wants him to participate in a dance competition and enrolls his name for it. For the competition, he has to learn to dance. Jackie trains me to do that.”

Salman, in his own style, also said that only a dance film was left for him to do, and with this one, he will foray into that genre too. “Bas dance film karna baaki tha, ab woh bhi kar liya,” said Salman.

The same report also reads that Jacqueline and Salman are now prepping up and training in different dance forms for the film. Well, we wonder if her latest pole dance video has anything to do with this movie.

See Jacqueline Fernandez pole dance video here:

The shooting for this movie will begin sometime early next year, which will be soon after the release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

