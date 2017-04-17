Salman Khan’s Hong Kong show has Akshay Kumar as the surprise package. It doesn’t get more Da-Bang than this, watch video

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar leave audience charmed with their moves during Salman’s Da Bang tour. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar leave audience charmed with their moves during Salman’s Da Bang tour.

You can count on Salman Khan when it is about giving a full-on paisa vasool performance. The actor had set the stage on fire with his super enthralling performance during the first leg of Da-Bang Tour concert, which took place in Hong Kong on Saturday. Salman performed on the best songs of his career so far, which included ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’ from Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, ‘Garam Chai Ki Pyaali’ from Har Dil Joh Pyaar Karega and ‘Do You Want a Partner’ from Partner. And of course, as the actor got in the groove, he left the audiences wanting for more with his Dabangg performance.

However, the surprise element of the show was none other than Akshay Kumar himself. The Bollywood Khiladi rode a bike to the stage as a part of his entrance act, upping the scale of excitement among the audience. In one of the videos that’s going viral on social media, we can see Akshay singing ‘Soch Na Sake’ from Airlift.

Watch Salman Khan’s performance

Other than these actors, Sonakshi Sinha also performed on her upcoming film, Noor’s popular track, Gulabi 2.0. While Akshay was the guest performer of the Da-Bang Tour, apart from Salman, audiences would have the opportunity to see their favorite stars like Sonakshi, Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah, Prabhudeva and Maniesh Paul.

Watch Akshay Kumar’s performance

On the work front, Salman and Akshay are coming together for a project which would begin in 2018. While Salman would take up the role of the producer, Akshay would be acting in the film, which would also be bankrolled by Karan Johar.

