Salman Khan’s casteist remarks: Rajasthan High Court stays investigation

Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed police investigation against him for allegedly making casteist remarks during the promotion of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed police investigation against him for allegedly making casteist remarks during the promotion of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

In a big relief to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed police investigation against him for allegedly making casteist remarks during an interview.

A petition was filed in a Delhi court on February 22, seeking to lodge an FIR against actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others for allegedly making a casteist remark during the promotion of the movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

The court listed the matter for consideration for February 27 and also sought a reply from the Delhi police on the complaint.

The plea, filed in the Patiala House Court, alleged that the accused persons had “committed atrocity” on the members of the caste and insulted and humiliated them by making the casteist remark.

The complainant Harnam Singh, a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis, alleged that the remark was made by Khan during a programme on a television channel while Kaif, “rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement, joined the accused number 1 (Khan) in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai raked in over Rs 330 crore at the domestic box office. With Salman and Katrina in lead roles, the film also starred Kumud Mishra, Anupriya Goenka, Sajjad Delafrooz, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi and Girish Karnad among others. While the film was slammed by the critics, Salman’s fans left no stone unturned in making the film a success.

