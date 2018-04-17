Salman Khan gets permission to travel to the US, Canada and Nepal

Salman Khan was convcited in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan was convcited in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, out on bail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, was on Tuesday granted permission to travel to the US, Canada and Nepal. Judge Chandra Kumar Songara of the Sessions Court here gave the permission soon after Salman submitted a plea.

Salman Khan’s case was presented by senior advocate Mahesh Bora after brief arguments by public prosecutor Pokar Ram. The Race 3 actor was granted bail in the poaching case here on April 7 after being sentenced to a five-year jail term. Ever since the actor was sentenced to five years, his friends and colleagues from the industry swarmed at the Galaxy Apartments, Salman’s residence in Mumbai to extend their support to his family. He spent two nights in jail following the court’s verdict, after which he was granted bail.

The blackbuck poaching incident happened in 1998. Salman allegedly shot down two blackbucks during the shooting of a family film called Hum Saath Saath Hain directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It was the Bishnoi people (a Rajasthani tribe with hundreds of years history of eco-diversity preservation) who caught Salman Khan and his entourage in the act that day 20 years ago.

District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi had then asked the actor not to leave the country without the court’s permission. Salman was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. After getting a bail, Salman took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the love and support he received during his tough time. Salman tweeted, “Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless.”

Meanwhile, the actor returned to the sets of Race 3 and has also started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which will also feature Priyanka Chopra.

