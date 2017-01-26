Salman Khan’s ‘must-watch’ video captures the spirit of Republic Day. Watch video

Salman Khan has a special way to wish his fans on Republic Day. Salman Khan has a special way to wish his fans on Republic Day.

Instead of just posting a picture or a simple one-liner to wish his fans on Republic Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan chose to post a heart-touching video. The video awakens the spirit of how we should celebrate the day by spreading happiness, warmth and as he always says, ‘Being Human’. The actor took to Twitter to share the video and tagged it as ‘Must Watch’.

The video is filmed on a little boy, who is trying to awaken the spirit and right meaning of Republic Day among the people around him by giving away small flags to them. While everyone is shooing him away, saying that he might want money or must be a beggar, an old man finally accepts his wish and the little boy refuses to take the money and says that he just wants to wish Republic Day.

Watch the video shared my Salman Khan here:

Must watch… Happy Republic Day!!! pic.twitter.com/xN991lqT33 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2017

Apart from Salman, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and other actors have wished their fans a very Happy Republic Day over Twitter and Instagram.

At present, Salman has wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan. The film has been extensively shot in Ladakh and for the first time, a film will portray the actor in an army-man avatar. Tubelight stars chinese actor Zhu Zhu as the leading lady and Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo in the film.

Apart from that, Salman is also busy with Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to his previous film, Ek Tha Tiger. The film reprises Salman and Katrina’s characters and is directed by Sultan fame, Ali Abbas Zafar.

