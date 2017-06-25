Salman Khan’s candid moments with nephew Ahil, Shah Rukh Khan’s quite appearance and more from Baba Siddique’s Iftar party

Salman Khan at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party last night. Salman Khan at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party last night.

Salman Khan created a chaos at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party last night. Everyone, from Bollywood stars to Baba’s guests wanted to have a picture with him. Salman moved along the long queue patiently, holding hands with each of Baba’s guest. We saw Salman cordially meeting other stars like Huma Qureshi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sonu Sood.

When Salman finally got time after meeting the long list of guests at the party, he preferred his nephew Ahil Sharma’s company. A video from the last night has surfaced online and has since gone viral. Salman’s sister Arpita Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma were both present at Baba’s Iftar party. The video shows Salman interacting with his sister Arpita and then he takes Ahil into his arms. There were many such moments from Iftar party. Salman also got some time to chat with his brother Sohail Khan. Both have recently worked together in Tubelight.

Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur chatted with guests including Salman Khan’s co-star of several films Preity Zinta. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan came later and stayed quiet. He kept his company small and was seen interacting with Baba Siddique. SRK however obliged fans by giving them selfies.

Meanwhile, Salman’s latest film Tubelight has amassed Rs 42.32 crore and is looking to pick up growth over the weekend. The actor while promoting the movie spoke about why Sohail was the best choice to play his on-screen brother. “When I looked at the script — I knew Sohail would be fit to play the character. But the director (Kabir) wanted a big star to ensure that the chemistry is right. And one day, I told him — What do you think about Sohail for the role? And he was like no, we need a star,” Salman said. “And then I told him — this is the best thing because then I do not have to worry about getting the bonding and chemistry. With Sohail opposite to me, there was no acting involved, it was just heartfelt,” Salman told IANS.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd