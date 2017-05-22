Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan shoots in blistering heat as Katrina Kaif chills with his sister. See photos, videos

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is on a tight shooting schedule. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is on a tight shooting schedule.

Tiger Zinda Hai shoot is on and the actors of this Ali Abbas Zafar film, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are in the UAE for the same. Shooting in the desert is no walk in the park and the film’s director took to Twitter to show us how his Tiger is braving the heat to shoot. Sharing a picture where Salman Khan can seen sitting in a vehicle with the sun shining in its fierce glory, Zafar wrote, “Desert , sunset and Tiger 🐯 @TigerZindaHai.” We also got our hands on another video where Salman Khan can be seen sitting on a helicopter.

Katrina, on the other hand, enjoyed a weekend break with her besties. Katrina shared a picture where she can be seen posing with Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Agnihotri and fitness guru Yasmin Karachiwala, who too seems to be in Dubai. Yasmin Karachiwala too shared a fun video and we see Katrina with her. She captioned it as, “Have a super Sunday😊 #KatrinaKaif.”

Earlier Ali also shared a picture of himself where he is seen shielding himself from the prickly rays of the sun with a cap, googles and a scarf. He captioned it: “Burnt and cooked. I love Indian film units. They can take extreme weather conditions with beautiful smiles on the faces ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.”

Burnt & cooked.I love Indian film units they can take extreme weather conditions with beautiful smiles on the faces @TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/5iPoKPRH5g — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 20, 2017

The Tiger movie series is based on the fictional life of an Indian spy, Avinash Singh Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy. The sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, sees Salman reprising the role of the RAW agent, code named Tiger, who had been presumed dead. He will be seen fighting an international terrorist organisation in this movie.

