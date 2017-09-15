Watch: Salman Khan’s breakfast date with nephew Ahil is too cute to be missed

The way Ahil is teasing mamu Salman Khan is too cute. The way Ahil is teasing mamu Salman Khan is too cute.

In the past, we have seen how Salman Khan’s little nephew Ahil enjoys his time with the actor. We have seen the two playing, sleeping together and also Salman being beaten up by this kid. And now the actor shared new videos where he is seen having a breakfast date with Ahil in London. The way the baby is teasing Salman is too cute to be missed.

“With Ahil in London over breakfast,” reads the caption of the first video. And the second one two showed us some fun time of Salman and Ahil. Salman’s love for the son of his baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma is no secret. Time and again, we see candid moments of cute little kid Ahil and Salman and the latest one also is the best thing you can see today.

See the latest video shared by Salman Khan with nephew Ahil:

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai. The film features the superhit jodi of Salman and Katrina Kaif, who are coming back after five years. They were last seen in the film’s prequel Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The sequel is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, whose last film was Sultan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd