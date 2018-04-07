Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: A morose Bhai returns home

Salman Khan returned home after getting a bail in the two-decade-old blackbuck poaching case. He had to pay a bail of Rs 50,000 after which he was allowed to leave for his home in Mumbai. But the actor is still not allowed to go outside India without the court’s permission.
The blackbuck poaching incident happened in 1998. Salman allegedly shot down two blackbucks during the shooting of a family film called Hum Saath Saath Hain directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It was the Bishnoi people (a Rajasthani tribe with hundreds of years history of eco-diversity preservation) who caught Salman Khan and his entourage in the act that day 20 years ago.
They later filed an FIR that has been hounding Bhai ever since. And it was their insistence which finally put Salman behind bars, if only for a couple of days.
As Salman Khan left jail, the actor, not surprisingly, looked morose as he sat shotgun and wore the same black tee and cap which he had worn when entering the jail.
Upon reaching his Mumbai residence and seeing the crowd that had gathered, Salman’s mood seemed to lift a little. His lips curled into a smile and he gave a cheerful wave to his fans.
Also Read: Relief for Salman Khan as Jodhpur court grants bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case
See photos here:
Many Bollywood producers must have on Saturday heaved a sigh of relief to learn of this latest development. Salman is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, and crores of rupees were riding on his shoulders.
Also Read | ‘Taimur’s reaction on Bhai’s bail’: Salman Khan gets bail, Twitter memes set sail
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App