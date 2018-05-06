Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan arrives in Jodhpur for a court hearing

Salman Khan to appear in Jodhpur court tomorrow. (Picture credit: APH Images) Salman Khan to appear in Jodhpur court tomorrow. (Picture credit: APH Images)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reached Jodhpur today for his blackbuck poaching case hearing that is to be held tomorrow at the court. The actor was seen exiting Jodhpur airport. A tweet by ANI read, “Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur Airport ahead of hearing in #blackbuckpoachingcase tomorrow.”

After 19 years, the blackbuck poaching case against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his celebrity colleagues was decided by a Jodhpur court. The court held Salman Khan guilty of the offence under Section 9 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The actor was sentenced for five years imprisonment along with Rs 10,000 as fine under Section 51 of the Act, whereas his colleagues, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu have been acquitted of all charges.

However, the actor was bailed after spending two nights in the jail. District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi allowed Salman’s plea for bail and suspension of the sentence so that he can file an appeal against his conviction and sentencing. Now, the actor will be present in court for the next hearing tomorrow, that is, May 7.

The case against Salman dates back to October 1998, when he was accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village in Jodhpur while shooting for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

