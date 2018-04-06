Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case verdict: Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Aayush Sharma and others visit the Khan family

After Salman Khan was sentenced five years in jail in blackbuck poaching case, family and friends visited his residence in Mumbai. After Salman Khan was sentenced five years in jail in blackbuck poaching case, family and friends visited his residence in Mumbai.

After Salman Khan was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the entire film fraternity was taken aback. Many celebrities from the television and film industry took to their social media handles to extend their support to the Race 3 actor and wished the best for him. Meanwhile, there were others from the industry who visited his home in Mumbai on Thursday evening to be with the ‘Khan-daan’ in their difficult time.

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in Dabangg, was seen arriving at his residence in the evening. Her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha too were spotted reaching the actor’s house in a separate car. Actor Sneha Ullal whose Bollywood career was given wings by Salman in the 2005 film Lucky: No Time for Love also visited the Khans after hearing the news of Salman being sentenced to five years in jail. The visitors list also included Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani, Arbaaz Khan ex-wife Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Photos| Celebrities visit Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai

After the verdict of 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Sonakshi Sinha visited Salman Khan’s family in Mumbai. After the verdict of 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Sonakshi Sinha visited Salman Khan’s family in Mumbai.

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha spotted outside Salman Khan’s house. Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha spotted outside Salman Khan’s house.

Poonam Sinha came along with her husband Shatrughan Sinha to visit the Khan family. Poonam Sinha came along with her husband Shatrughan Sinha to visit the Khan family.

Arbaaz Khan was seen outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai. Arbaaz Khan was seen outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai.

Film producer Ramesh Taurani also visited Salman Khan’s house on Thursday evening. Film producer Ramesh Taurani also visited Salman Khan’s house on Thursday evening.

Daisy Shah who is all set to share the screen with Salman Khan in Race 3 reached Salman’s residence on Thursday evening. Daisy Shah who is all set to share the screen with Salman Khan in Race 3 reached Salman’s residence on Thursday evening.

Amrita Arora spotted at Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. Amrita Arora spotted at Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

Actor Sneha Ullal at Salman Khan’s house. Actor Sneha Ullal at Salman Khan’s house.

(All photos: Varinder Chawla)

The Jodhpur court on Thursday afternoon found Salman guilty of killing of two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu were also accused but were acquitted by the court. The bail plea of Salman who spent the night in the Jodhpur Central Jail is slated for hearing at 10.30 am today.

Also read | Salman Khan verdict: Jaya Bachchan, Shilpa Shinde and others lend their support

The verdict of the case, according to the trade analysts will affect his upcoming film projects including Race 3, Bharat, Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 and the actor has Rs 400 to Rs 600 crore riding on him. Before the blackbuck poaching case verdict, Salman was busy with the shoot of Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3 along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd