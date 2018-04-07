Salman Khan verdict: Jacqueline Fernandez, Arbaaz Khan and Aayush Sharma visit Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai

Arbaaz Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez spotted outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. Arbaaz Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez spotted outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

Salman Khan has spent the last two nights at Jodhpur’s Central Jail after being sentenced to five years. His bail plea hearing was reserved till Saturday by the sessions court as it sought a detailed report from the lower court on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. While his sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma have been in Jodhpur from past two days to be there for their brother through thick and thin, the other members of the Khan family including Aayush Sharma and Arbaaz Khan are taking care of the actor’s parents in Mumbai.

Apart from the family members, other Bollywood celebrities too have been thronging Salman’s apartment in Mumbai. His Race 3 co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted outside his house on Friday evening and filmmaker David Dhawan who has made films like Judwaa, Biwi No 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and others with Salman also came to be with his family in the difficult times. On Thursday, it was Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani and actor Daisy Shah who visited the Khan-daan.

Sohail Khan’s elder son Nirvaan Khan who often accompanies Salman to his several outdoor shoots was also seen outside the Galaxy Apartments. Arbaaz Khan came along with a friend and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Actor Preity Zinta visited the actor in jail on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the District and Sessions Court Judge who had reserved the bail plea hearing in Salman’s case has been transferred.

Meanwhile, the film fraternity has extended its support to Salman on social media through their several posts.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jodhpur Rural) Dev Kumar Khatri acquitted all the others accused in the case — actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, and Dushyant Singh, a resident of the area. Shortly after the sentence was pronounced for Salman on Thursday, the actor was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail.

