Salman Khan’s Jodhpur court hearing adjourned till July 22: Reports

Salman Khan has been involved in a legal battle regarding the black buck poaching case and an illegal arms case for almost a decade now. The Tubelight actor was supposed to appear before the District and Sessions Judge of Jodhpur court in Rajasthan on Thursday. But according to the latest reports by ANI, the court has adjourned the matter till the next hearing which is now scheduled for July 22, 2017. Even previously when the case was reported to appear in the court on June 14, it was adjourned until today.

Salman Khan was to appear in the court for the verification of bail bonds submitted by him in a case of illegal possession of arms that he allegedly used to kill the black bucks in 1998. However, neither the advocate H.M. Saraswat representing Salman in the local courts, nor the police officials could confirm Salman’s arrival.

According to an IANS report, Jitendar Singh Khichi, a lawyer practicing in the criminal side at the High Court said, “Khan has to come for verification of bail bonds before the appellate court as it is a legal procedure. It is not necessary to come tomorrow and Khan may also file an application seeking exemption from personal appearance for tomorrow.”

The whole matter started when Salman and a few other Bollywood actors including Saif Ali khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari, were accused of poaching black bucks on the night of October 1, 1998 when they were in Jodhpur for the shooting of film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Dabangg star was also accused of carrying and using illegal arms, after which a case under the Arms Act was registered against him. He was acquitted by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on January 18, 2017 under the Arms Act case. But, the state government on March 7 filed an appeal challenging the decision of the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s acquittal of Salman. This is pending for adjudication in the District and Sessions court.

