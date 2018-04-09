Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty and others visit Salman Khan, see photos

Salman Khan came back to Mumbai on Saturday after spending two nights in Jodhpur jail. Salman Khan came back to Mumbai on Saturday after spending two nights in Jodhpur jail.

Salman Khan’s homecoming post his stay at Jodhpur jail has been nothing less than a celebration for Bollywood. The actor was welcomed by thousands of fans at the Mumbai Airport and outside his Bandra home. Celebrities too descended at Salman Khan’s residence. On Saturday, we saw Salman’s dear friend Katrina Kaif, Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar and his Race 3 cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Remo D’Souza among others making a beeline for the Khan residence. But the list of visitors continues.

On Sunday, Salman Khan was visited by yet another close and dear friend Iulia Vantur. His Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha also marked her presence at the actor’s residence. She was one of the actors who lent her support to Salman during the court’s verdict. She posted a picture on her Instagram account and captioned it with a hashtag that read, “Hum really Saath Saath Hai.”

Suniel Shetty also turned up at Salman’s Galaxy apartment. Suniel was accompanied by Athiya Shetty. The actor’s daughter made her silver screen debut with Salman Khan’s production venture Hero, which released in 2015.

In some of the pictures, we see Salman smiling. The actor would soon start shooting for Race 3’s next schedule.

Salman was sentenced to 5 years in jail on Thursday for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. His Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari and Sonal Bendre, who accompanied him during the poaching, were acquitted.

Salman Khan at his Mumbai residence. (Photo by Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan at his Mumbai residence. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha arrived to meet Salman Khan. (Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha arrived to meet Salman Khan. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty paid a visit to Salman Khan. (Photo by Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty paid a visit to Salman Khan. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan seen outside his apartment in Mumbai. (Photo by Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan seen outside his apartment in Mumbai. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Athiya Shetty at Salman’s residence. (Photo by Varinder Chawla) Athiya Shetty at Salman’s residence. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman, one of Bollywood’s highest-earning stars, was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. He will have to secure special permission from the court if he plans to travel outside the country.

