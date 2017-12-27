Best of 2017

Happy birthday Salman Khan: From Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, this is how Bollywood wished Bhaijaan

Happy birthday Salman Khan: While Shah Rukh Khan wished long life for Salman, Sonam Kapoor felt fortunate to have shared the screen space with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor.

happy birthday salman khan Salman Khan celebrates his 52nd birthday today.
January 27 is just not a date but a celebration for all Bollywood lovers as it is Bollywood’s Tiger Salman Khan’s birthday. The actor has turned 52 and Bollywood has shared some warm wishes for the hero. From his Baaghi co-star Nagma and Maine Pyaar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree to the actors of today like Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor, everyone took to their social media accounts and expressed their admiration for the superstar.

Salman, who at present is enjoying the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, was also wished by the director Ali Abbas Zafar on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan. Some bonds are just special “aur bhai -bhai hota hai”

At an event yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan wished Salman a very happy birthday. He said, “Tum Jiyo Hazaaro Saal, Saal Ke Dil Ho Pachaas Hazaar.”

Salman chose to ditch his Sultan co-star Anushka Sharma’s reception in Mumbai and celebrated his birthday with his family at his farmhouse. SRK also revealed that while he has been invited to the venue, he would have to give it a miss because his kids are in town and he cannot leave them.

The actor’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Sonam Kapoor had a very sweet message for Salman. She wrote, “Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for.”

In fact, a few days back on the occasion of Anil Kapoor’s birthday celebrations on the sets of Race 3, Anil gave a return gift to Salman too. He thanked Salman for making his birthday special.


Post Tiger Zinda Hai success, Salman and director Ali Abbas will come together again for Bharat, which is to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri. The film will release in 2019.

Here’s wishing Salman a very happy birthday.

