Happy birthday Salman Khan: From Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, this is how Bollywood wished Bhaijaan

January 27 is just not a date but a celebration for all Bollywood lovers as it is Bollywood’s Tiger Salman Khan’s birthday. The actor has turned 52 and Bollywood has shared some warm wishes for the hero. From his Baaghi co-star Nagma and Maine Pyaar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree to the actors of today like Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor, everyone took to their social media accounts and expressed their admiration for the superstar.

Salman, who at present is enjoying the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, was also wished by the director Ali Abbas Zafar on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan. Some bonds are just special “aur bhai -bhai hota hai”

At an event yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan wished Salman a very happy birthday. He said, “Tum Jiyo Hazaaro Saal, Saal Ke Dil Ho Pachaas Hazaar.”

Salman chose to ditch his Sultan co-star Anushka Sharma’s reception in Mumbai and celebrated his birthday with his family at his farmhouse. SRK also revealed that while he has been invited to the venue, he would have to give it a miss because his kids are in town and he cannot leave them.

The actor’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Sonam Kapoor had a very sweet message for Salman. She wrote, “Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for.”

In fact, a few days back on the occasion of Anil Kapoor’s birthday celebrations on the sets of Race 3, Anil gave a return gift to Salman too. He thanked Salman for making his birthday special.

There a few people who just make you laugh uncontrollably, have your back despite anything, and will always have your best intentions. Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan sir. Blessed to have you apart of my life. 🤗❤️ forever Hero! pic.twitter.com/HStucJkRZv — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) December 27, 2017

Happy Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan!!! Congratulations on the roaring success of #TigerZindaHai 🐯 have a wonderful day and year ahead ❤️🤗✨ — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 27, 2017

Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 27, 2017

Happy happy birthday!!! @BeingSalmanKhan Keep shining, smiling and being awesome!!! 🎂 💖 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 27, 2017

Happy Birthday to the Tiger @BeingSalmanKhan Sir! Wish you many happy returns.🎂🎉🎊 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 27, 2017

Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for ❤ @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/WA3ICeUDQb — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 27, 2017

Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan . Some bonds are just special “aur bhai -bhai hota hai” pic.twitter.com/JsJYLgUet4 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) December 27, 2017

Happy Birthday, @BeingSalmanKhan , thank you for your faith, for being so chill & for giving us the space to do what we do in both #TigerZindaHai & #Sultan . You’ve carried both to amazing heights, and it’s been a privilege to have our songs fly along with you. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 27, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan Happy Birthday Salman bhai . God bless you with all the happiness always. Have a super year ahead. — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) December 27, 2017

Happpyyyy bdayyy my darling rock star @BeingSalmanKhan . ❤️💓💓💙 pic.twitter.com/1xAd3Kjd3n — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 27, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan Many Happy Returns of this day to my first debutant movie Baaghi s co star #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — Nagma Morarji (@nagma_morarji) December 27, 2017

Happy birthday to the Tiger 🐯 Of our industry! Love you bhai have the best one ♥️🙏🏻#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) December 27, 2017

Post Tiger Zinda Hai success, Salman and director Ali Abbas will come together again for Bharat, which is to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri. The film will release in 2019.

Here’s wishing Salman a very happy birthday.

