Salman Khan’s birthday bash inside photos are more cute than hot, see pics

On Salman Khan's birthday, the party was all about close friends and family. Here are the inside pics of Salman cutting the cake with family and girlfriend Iulia Vantur and of the celebrations that went on till the morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2016 9:02 am
Salman Khan, Salman Khan birthday, Salman Khan age, Salman Khan turns 51, Salman Khan films, Salman Khan movies, salman birthday, Salman Khan news, salman, arbaaz khan, salman khan birthday party, Ahil, arpita khan, Iulia Vantur, Sushant Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Bina Kak, Krushna Abhishek, Zareen Khan, Dino Morea, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Remo D'Souza, Pulkit Samrat, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Salman Khan is celebrating his 51st birthday today. We bring you all the inside pictures from Salman’s birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse.

When you think of a Salman Khan birthday party, you think of a decadent bash with the star surrounded by a bevvy of Bollywood beauties, a smattering of Bigg Boss contestants and a load of fun that can’t be published. As Salman turns 51, it seems the order has changed. The actor revealed how he is celebrating his birthday and we got a super-cute image of Salman cutting a cake — chocolate, if you must know, with Being Human spelt in bold — with his nephew Ahil, sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s son. Girlfriend Iulia Vantur was by his side too as was his family.

Talking about his birthday bash, Salman told indianexpress.com, “There is no great or special preparations being done for my birthday. In fact, I was planning to announce that I am not in the country. Every time we invite 200 to 300 people and almost 3000 turn up. It then becomes difficult to control.”

WATCH VIDEO | Salman Khan Turns 51, Celebrates With Family, Close Pals

 

Another picture shared on Instagram showed Iulia Vantur happily capturing the moments on her phone with a big smile lit her face. Iulia had earlier told us that she will give all her love and respect to Salman on his birthday.

Salman’s birthday bash at his usual haunt, his farm in Panvel, is a private affair with no gatecrashers allowed. This means only close friends and family, with a lot of focus on a relaxed time for Bhai. Our photogs Those who were seen reaching Panvel for Salman’s birthday bash include Sushant Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta,  Sajid Nadiadwala,  Anees Bazmee,  Sangeeta Bijalani Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover, Bina Kak, Krushna Abhishek, Zarine Khan, Dino Morea, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Remo D’Souza and Pulkit Samrat among others. His family members had reached the party venue earlier.

Read| Salman Khan on his birthday: Hope 2017 will be better for me than this year

The celebrations began late on Monday night and continued well into the morning. In fact, the party will continue till New Year for Salman and his host of close people. Salman’s bodyguard Shera had earlier told indianexpress.com that the party is only for his close friends this time and tight security is in place.

See a video as Salman Khan cut his birthday cake:

 

See all pictures from Salman Khan’s birthday party:

Earlier, it was reported Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty had also been invited.

