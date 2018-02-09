Salman Khan to sport five different looks for his 2019 flick Bharat

Salman Khan will be seen sporting several looks for his 2019 movie Bharat Salman Khan will be seen sporting several looks for his 2019 movie Bharat

Bollywood’s Bhai is all set to enthrall his fans again, this time in several different avatars. According to sources, Salman Khan will be seen sporting at least five different looks for his 2019 movie Bharat.

Salman will be essaying the role of an ordinary man in the movie, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This is the actor’s third collaboration with the director after the duo delivered hits like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The shooting for the film will begin in June. Bharat will be shot in quite a few locations including Punjab, Mumbai, Delhi, Spain and Abu Dhabi. Sounds exciting.

Bharat will be set over a period spanning sixty years, where historic events in the country will be revisited through the feature film.

Bharat is an official remake of the South Korean drama Ode to My Father. To recreate the Indo-Pak border, a desert will be created in Abu Dhabi.

Salman, who will be sporting several looks in the movie, will shoot some of the crucial scenes of the film as a 20-something man. The look will require him to be much leaner in order to fit the part.

Prep for the film has been completed. The music of the film is being composed by Vishal and Shekhar, who will be giving a score befitting a man who has witnessed many landmark moments in his life.

With the grand music, elaborate sets and a star headlining the project, Bharat promises to be another blockbuster in the making. But will it be able to surpass Tiger Zinda Hai’s success? For that, we will have to wait and watch.

