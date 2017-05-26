Salman Khan being beaten up by nephew Aahil is even more fun than Tubelight trailer. Watch video

While managing the promotions of Tubelight, uncle Salman Khan and Sohail Khan decided to spend some quality time with their nephew Aahil. While managing the promotions of Tubelight, uncle Salman Khan and Sohail Khan decided to spend some quality time with their nephew Aahil.

When it comes to Bollywood, superstar Salman Khan is unbeatable, but did you know, a 2-year-old in his family has the power to knock him down? After all the hype around the trailer launch of his upcoming film Tubelight, uncle Salman Khan and Sohail Khan decided to spend some quality time with his nephew, Aahil, son of sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayush Sharma. Their recent candid moment with the cute little kid is the best thing you will see today.

They probably had no idea that the whole thing was being shot on a camera, because you can hear someone say (probably Ayush) ” you know the camera is on”. So we can safely guess that we witnessed a real candid moment Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had with Aahil.

In the new clip uploaded by Salman, the actor was seen challenging his nephew by borrowing the lines from his last film Sultan. Little Aahil then had a hearty time feeling that he is the strongest baby in the world and why not? He was able to beat the Sultan of Bollywood with just a few punches.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan will seen together as brothers in Tubelight. The superstar is presently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars the superhit jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are coming back after five years. They were last seen in the film’s prequel Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The latest one is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, whose last directorial film Sultan. If all goes well, this year we might witness two movies of Salman Khan.

