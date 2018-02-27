Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan to release in China this week

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to hit the Chinese theaters. Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to hit the Chinese theaters.

Two years after it hit theatres in India, Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan will be released all over China on Friday, state media said today.

The film, which was directed by Kabir Khan and also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, tells the story of Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, who takes a six-year-old Pakistan girl to her homeland to reunite with her family. Harshali Malhotra has played the role of little girl Munni in the film while Meher Vij has portrayed the role of her mother.

“The story shows that love between people can transcend ethnicity, religion and nationality,” state run Xinhua news agency quoted Salman as saying.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar became major hits in China after their release in the country recently. Secret Superstar raked in more than 700 million yuan (about USD 110 million) since its release on January 19.

“Drawing lessons from Hollywood films and innovation, the Indian film industry has been focusing on disclosing social realities,” Ding Yaping, researcher with the Chinese National Academy of Arts told Xinhua.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a huge hit at the Indian box office with an opening day collection of Rs 27.25 crore. The film went on to be a blockbuster with a total earning of Rs 320.34 crore. After the brilliant performance of Salman Khan’s Sultan and Tubelight at the Chinese box office, Bajrangi Bhaijaan too anticipates a positive response.

