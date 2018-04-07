Race 3 team rejoices as Salman Khan gets bail

Remo D’Souza is happy that Salman Khan has got bail in the poaching case. Remo D’Souza is happy that Salman Khan has got bail in the poaching case.

As superstar Salman Khan was today granted bail by a district and sessions court in Jodhpur in the 1998 black buck poaching case in which he has been sentenced to five years in jail, his friends and well-wishers from film industry expressed their happiness over the decision.

District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi allowed Salman’s plea for bail and suspension of sentence so that he can file an appeal against his conviction and sentencing. Director of Salman’s upcoming film Race 3 Remo D’Souza told PTI, “I am happy that he has got bail. After working with him so closely I have become a huge fan of him not only as an actor but also as a human being. Almost 90 percent of the shoot for Race 3 is over and the remaining portions will mostly be shot in India.”

The 52-year-old actor, who had spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail after his sentencing on Thursday, was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount, Defence counsel Mahesh Bora said, adding he is likely to be released this evening once the papers are ready and sent to jail authorities.

Producer of Race 3 Ramesh Taurani said he is “happy” that the actor has come out of jail. “For us Salman coming of this was more important. Our prayers have been answered. The shooting of Race 3 is almost over, a romantic song is left, which will feature Salman and Jacqueline.”

Director Anees Bazmee, who has worked with Salman on No Entry, hopes the Sultan star will soon be out of this case. “I am very very happy. He is a family, a very dear friend so I wanted me to be free at the earliest from all this. At the same time, we have to follow the law of the land. We are hopeful the higher court will look at things properly and he will be out of this soon,” he said.

The actor’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Twitter to express his happiness over the decision.

And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. 🙏🏻🤗💪🏻💪🏻#WeSupportSalmanKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 7, 2018

“The force and the force field #surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback,” Sonakshi Sinha posted on Instagram.

Salman Khan will have to be present in court for the next hearing on May 7.

