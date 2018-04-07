Presents Latest News
Celebrities react as Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case LIVE UPDATES

Salman Khan gets bail LIVE UPDATES: After the sentence was announced, Salman was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail where he spent the night. His bail plea was heard at 10.30 am today and much to the relief of his many fans and his family, the actor has been granted bail.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 7, 2018 3:59:43 pm
Salman Khan bail live updates: Salman was on Thursday sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks and slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Salman Khan was convicted in 1998 blackbuck poaching case by the Jodhpur court on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks and slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000. After the sentence was announced, he was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail where he spent the night. On Friday, his bail plea was reserved till Saturday by the sessions court as it sought a detailed report from the lower court. His bail plea was heard at 10.30 am today and after much argument, the actor has been granted bail.

The industry friends of the actor and his family have been standing strong beside him. Just like they extended their support on social media after the actor was pronounced guilty, today too, all have expressed their happiness.

Follow all the celebrity reactions on Salman Khan:

15:59 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Mika declares that he will dedicate two songs to Salman Khan at IPL tonight

Singer Mika Singh, who has collaborated with Salman Khan on various films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick, declared that he will dedicate two songs to the actor at the IPL opening tonight.

15:56 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Aftab Shivdasani expressed his happiness for Salman Khan
15:53 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Singer Ankit Tiwari said that Salman paid the price of being a celebrity

Galliyan singer Ankit Tiwari implied that Salman Khan paid the price of being a celebrity.

15:49 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Suyyash Rai reacts on Salman Khan's bail
15:47 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Actor Rohit Roy welcomes Salman Khan

Television actor welcomes back Salman Khan.

15:44 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Ex Bigg Boss contestants celebrate as Salman gets bail

Kamya Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar who have been supporting the Bigg Boss host Salman Khan from the day he was pronounced guilty in 1998 blackbuck poaching case are happy after the actor has been granted bail by the Jodhpur sessions court. Manveer in his tweet thanked all who supported Salman all this while. 

ये सबकी दुआओ का असर है जो सारी बुराइयाँ और ख़िलाफ़त बेअसर है। 100 अच्छाईयों में 1 बुराई सबको नज़र आती है। मगर ऊपर वाले की नज़र सीधी हो तो अच्छाई को राह मिल ही जाती है। Thanks for Supporting @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanGetsBail #BlackBuckPoachingCase

15:38 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Sonakshi Sinha on Salman Khan's bail: Hum Really Saath Saath Hain

Sonakshi Sinha who has worked Salman in the Dabangg franchise shared an endearing click of her with the actor on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "The force and the forcefield 👊🏼 #surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback." 

15:32 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Singer Adnan Sami is happy as Salman Khan gets bail

Expressing his happiness on his social media handle, Adnan Sami who worked with the actor in Bajrangi Bhaijaan wrote, "So happy for the bail of my dear brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Relieved. Come home. ‘JAI HO!’ #SalmanKhan." 

15:29 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde exclaims "Tiger is back"

Shilpa Shinde, whose new show Dhan Dhana Dhan starts today, rejoiced for Salman Khan on Twitter.

15:25 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Sonu Sood shows his support for Salman Khan
15:23 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan celebrates as Salman gets bail

Arshi Khan, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 11, expressed her happiness on Twitter.

15:20 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Subhash Ghai reacts on Salman Khan's bail

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai who has worked with Salman Khan in the film Yuvvraaj tweeted, 'Thanx God 🙏🏽 देर हैं अंधेर नहीं। Good deeds will always pay @BeingSalmanKhan a full justice finally. He has already been punished mentally for 20 years for his big mistakes n still waiting for justice. God bless u salman @beinghuman🙏🏽'

15:18 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Television actor Aamir Ali on Salman Khan's bail

TV actor Aamir Ali expressed his joy as Salman gets bail.

15:14 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra rejoices
15:13 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Salman's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts on his bail
15:11 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Rajpal Yadav relieved after hearing the news
15:08 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Blackmail producer Priya Gupta reacts on Salman Khan's bail
