Salman Khan backs out of Karan Johar’s project. Is good friend Ajay Devgn the reason?

Fans were on cloud nine when news broke that Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are teaming up for Karan Johar’s project based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The film was expected to go on the floors in 2018 once both the stars got over with their ongoing projects. However, the latest talk of the town is that Salman Khan has backed out of the film.

Apparently, Salman Khan had no idea that his close friend Ajay Devgn was also working on a similar project. In fact, the Shivaay star had apparently written an open letter to Salman about his film Sons of Sardaar: Battle of Saragarhi. Both the films are based on Havildar Ishar Singh of 36th Sikhs (now 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment). Havildar Ishar Singh had led 21 soldiers from his battalion against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in the late 19th century. Ajay Devgn had announced this project earlier and indicated that this would be his next big production after Shivaay.

Karan, however, announced his film recently and even got Salman and the producer and actor Akshay on board for an epic collaboration. However, the trio coming together might be a pipe dream as Salman has backed out of the project. According to reports in DNA, once he got to know that Ajay Devgn, one of his close friends is also working on a similar project, he decided not to work on Karan Johar’s film.

Seems like this war between Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn will not end anytime soon. From the time Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released, the two Bollywood stars have been locking horns on various occasions. KJo went as far as to say that one of his oldest and closest friend Kajol could never come back in his life, in his book.

