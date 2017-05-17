Salman Khan at Tubelight Radio Song launch: Salman talks about his facial disorder, says patients even commit suicide

Salman Khan at Tubelight’s Radio Song launch in Dubai. Film’s director Kabir Khan also attended the event. Salman Khan at Tubelight’s Radio Song launch in Dubai. Film’s director Kabir Khan also attended the event.

Salman Khan is not a man who gives you an all-access pass to his life. The actor may connect with his fans freely on social media but there are things that are private. At the launch of Tubelight first song The Radio Song in Dubai, Salman spoke about something he has rarely touched — that he suffers from facial disorder called trigeminal neuralgia. The actor said the debilitating pain inspired him to work harder and take acting seriously. Gulf Times reported Salman as saying, “No matter how much pain you are going through, it made me realise that you can’t put any subtitles — your ligament is torn, you have the flu or that your knee is hurting — in any of your scenes.”

Salman is shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif in UAE. He added, “Your fans don’t care about it and that you really need to give your best on screen. Once it’s printed, it’s lifelong.” The actor went on to reveal that patients suffering from the condition even commit suicide.

Salman had first spoken about the condition in 2011 when he had revealed, “There is a flex and hoarseness in my voice, it’s not because I am drunk … I don’t drink during Ramadan … it’s because of this ailment. I’m doing fine. It’s just that now, I had no choice but to pay attention to my health.”

The song has been sung by Kamaal Khan, and it is called The Radio Song because of the good news Salman’s character gets on radio. Salman Khan said he was proud of the way Indian films included songs and dance. “Hollywood makes their films on one track, but in our films there’s always music, emotion, drama, heroism and songs are a part of our culture. We don’t want that culture of songs to be separated and I won’t let it happen.” Talking about Oscar-winner La La Land, the actor pointed out it was driven by music with “its 200 songs at least”.

Director Kabir Khan, who was also present at the Tubelight song launch, accepted that he and Salman had their share of issues while working together. “We had lots of issues on Ek Tha Tiger and we used to debate and discuss as we come from different sensibilities. I sometimes go too real and Salman pulls me towards mainstream. Sometimes I try and insert more logic into the scenes.”

