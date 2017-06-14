Salman Khan at Tubelight promotions: Those who order wars should go on border and fight

Tubelight: Salman Khan says the film isn’t about the war but families who wait for the war to get over. Tubelight: Salman Khan says the film isn’t about the war but families who wait for the war to get over.

Superstar Salman Khan’s next big screen outing, Tubelight, is set against the backdrop of Sino-India war of 1962. And even though the actor maintains that the film is not about the war per se, he says the film aims to show the human cost of wars and how wars and war-like situations affect families on either side.

While promoting the Kabir Khan-directorial project, Salman and brother Sohail Khan (who plays an army officer in the film) were asked how the makers have dealt with the depiction of the China-India war. “In the film, we haven’t touched that (the war). We have just shown that (people want) that the war ends soon so that our soldiers come back to us and theirs go back to their families. So, it’s basically that whenever there is a war both the sides get hurt. Families lose their sons, brothers, fathers. They have to spend entire life without them…”

Adding to this, Sohail said that war can never be a solution for anything and despite it being a negative entity, it is used the most to solve problems of the world. “You ask anyone that whether war is good or bad. Everyone will say it is a bad decision. It’s a negative emotion. But it happens a lot, nobody knows why. Things can only be solved by sitting across the table.”

Taking over from him, Salman said that if people who order wars are asked to take the place of soldiers and fight on the border, they will realise the gravity of such a situation and will eventually take the course of dialogue. “People who order war should be asked to go on war themselves. Take this gun and go to war. (They will realise it) and it will get over in a day. They will tremble and shake and they will eventually take the route of dialogues and discussions,” he added.

