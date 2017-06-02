Salman Khan at IIFA event: Katrina Kaif is the best dancer, Alia Bhatt is right behind her

IIFA 2017: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt dazzled at IIFA Press Conference. IIFA 2017: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt dazzled at IIFA Press Conference.

The madness of the 18th edition of IIFA, one of the most glamorous events of Bollywood has already begun. In the words of Alia Bhatt, “the IIFA journey has officially begun.” This year it will be New York, the city which never sleeps which will witness the glitz and glamour of the Hindi film industry from July 13-15. A day before the main event, Riteish Deshmukh and Maneish Paul will set the ground for the main event as they will take the podium as anchors of IIFA Rocks.

This year, IIFA Rocks which has always been a star-studded affair will celebrate 25 years of Oscar winning singer-composer A. R. Rahman in the industry. The show is set to feature a never seen before medley of musicians that includes Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri. It will indeed be a treat for the music lovers in the New York City.

On Thursday, Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt graced the official IIFA press conference. Commenting on the occasion, Dabangg Khan said, “It always feels great to be a part of the IIFA Movement and I look forward to the 2017 IIFA Awards.” The Baar Baar Dekho star Katrina looked jovial around her friend Salman and Alia and said she’s extremely excited and looking forward to performing at the IIFA Awards this year.

Katrina said about her performance at IIFA, “Its been 5-6 years since I was part of IIFA. They have the best stadium, the best set up. I think the choreography (for my performance) is amazing and I am hoping that it is memorable.” Salman Khan added, “She does not need to worry about her performance. She is one of the best dancers we have in the industry.”

Salman added about Alia, “Actually, there is a tie between Katrina and Alia.” Ms Bhatt replied saying, “Please, I am a terrible dancer. I am just cute.” Salman replied, “Well, you can’t be worse than me and I am not even cute.”

Speaking about her debut performance at IIFA, Alia shared, “I am very excited to be a part of IIFA 2017 as this is going to be my debut at the IIFA Awards after five years in the industry. I am super excited that IIFA is being held in the beautiful city of New York. IIFA is all about togetherness and the celebration of the Indian cinema globally and I eagerly look forward to this celebration.”

Additionally, encapsulating IIFA’s aim to build bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”, a LIVE Video Conference with five cities globally- New York, London, Dubai, Chicago, and Houston was also held post the press conference.

The D-Day will witness stunning performances from Bollywood megastars such as Salman, Alia, Katrina, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few. And one handling the stage will be none other than Karan Johar. Also, the filmmaker will be looking forward to his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which has a chance to win in eight categories, followed by M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which has been nominated across seven categories.

This is the second time that the IIFA extravaganza is taking place in the US. It was earlier held in Tampa Bay in 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)

