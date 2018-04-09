Arpita Khan posts heartfelt message for Salman Khan, says ‘God bless all the people that can’t handle you or your success’

Arpita Khan Sharma on Monday posted an emotional message in support of her “bhai” Salman Khan. Arpita Khan Sharma on Monday posted an emotional message in support of her “bhai” Salman Khan.

Last week, Salman Khan was convicted of killing two blackbucks near Kankani village in 1998 during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. The actor’s co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were co-accused in the blackbuck poaching case, but they were acquitted. Salman spent two nights in prison and he is now on out on bail.

We saw in many photos and videos how Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan accompanied the actor to Jodhpur court last week. Arpita Khan Sharma on Monday posted an emotional message in support of her “bhai”.

Arpita Khan posted a smiling photograph of Salman Khan and wrote,”My Strength, My Weakness, My Pride, My Joy, My Life, My World. Gods Child. God bless all the people that can’t handle you or your success, I wish only positivity & happiness for you may all the jealousy & negativity fade away. I pray you shine even brighter than u are & blind everyone with your success & good deeds. Love you Bhai 😘”

Salman is very close to Arpita, who is married to Aayush Sharma and has a son named Ahil. In fact, when the actor emerged out of the Mumbai Airport, he had Ahil in his arms.

The toddler was also seen when Salman waved out to his sea of fans from his apartment’s balcony on April 7.

