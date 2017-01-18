Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma is celebrating his acquittal, see pic

Delighted post his acquittal in the Arms Act case, Bollywood actor Salman Khan thanked his fans for their support and good wishes. Delighted post his acquittal in the Arms Act case, Bollywood actor Salman Khan thanked his fans for their support and good wishes.

After Bollywood star Salman Khan was acquitted by a court in Jodhpur on Wednesday, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram to express her happiness and thank God. She posted a picture saying their faith, belief, prayers and wishes have come true.

Arpita posted a collage with religious symbols and wrote, “Thank You 🙏Faith, Belief, Prays,Wishes. All do come true 😊.” Earlier, Salman also took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support. “Thank you for all the support and good wishes,” Salman tweeted.

Various happy fans came up with their best wishes for the actor.

Thank you for all the support and good wishes — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 18, 2017

“The decision of the court is fair and I am also in favour of Salman Khan as I’m one of his biggest fan since school. I came here to see his with my friends and saw him at a distance. And he will come back on January 25, we will surely come to see him again,” said a very happy fan Kiran.

“It’s really good that Salman is acquitted and I wish him all the best,” said another fan Manisha.

The 51-year-old actor had been charged with possessing and using an unlicensed weapon to kill an endangered gazelle in 1998 on a hunting trip in the desert state of Rajasthan, where he was filming the movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. The actor, who built his career on portrayals of bad boys with a heart of gold, was previously cleared of the poaching charge.

Khan, who was present in court in the city of Jodhpur for the verdict, was given the “benefit of the doubt and acquitted of all charges”, his lawyer, Hastimal Saraswat, told reporters. The actor could have faced up to seven years in jail if found guilty of possessing an unlicensed gun.

Earlier in 2007, the actor spent a week in jail in Jodhpur before being granted bail in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

