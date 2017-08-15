Salman Khan proudly wears his love for India this Independence Day. See photo

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan were last seen playing onscreen brothers in Tubelight. Salman Khan and Sohail Khan were last seen playing onscreen brothers in Tubelight.

Salman Khan does everything in style. Be it his films, public appearances, or even wishing his massive fan base on Independence Day. The Bhaijan of Bollywood, just like every other celeb of tinseltown, took to social media to write a post as India marked its 70th day of freedom today. But, the superstar knows his way. He made sure that his Independence Day message was different, catchy and full of patriotism.

Salman Khan has in his last few films, infused a feeling of love for the nation in his own way. Be it Bajrangi Bhaijan, Sultan or even Tubelight, his films surely have evoked the patriotic spirit. Salman on Tuesday took to Twitter to share an image with his two brothers – Arbaaz and Sohail. What made it interesting was the colour of the shirts worn by the Khan brothers in the photo. Though the photo looks like an old one, but the brotherly bond of the Khans stays intact. Salman captioned the pic, “Emotionally dependent on Independence Day 🙂”

Emotionally dependent on Independence Day 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Vyx3cVu7Kt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2017

Salman’s next project Tiger Zinda Hai is also on similar lines. The film, which is a sequel to his 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger, has the 51-year-old reprising the role of an RAW agent. The movie also brings back the hit pairing of Salman and former girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The pictures which has been floating from the sets and behind-the-scenes have already made the audience excited.

