Exclusive: Salman and Arbaaz Khan will be working on this film before Dabangg 3

Salman and Arbaaz Khan will be seen in a cameo in the former’s upcoming production venture Loveratri starring Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Ever since Salman announced the debut of his younger sister Arpita’s husband Ayush Sharma, rumours have been rife about the actor being part of a song in the movie. But all the rumours were refuted by Loveratri’s production company Salman Khan Films. Then, it was said that Arpita’s other brothers Sohail and Arbaaz will do a cameo but looks like all this has just been speculation. Now indianexpress.com has learnt from a highly placed source that not only Salman but his younger brother actor and filmmaker Arbaaz will be doing a special cameo in Loveratri.

Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Race 3 with the rest of the star cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and director Remo D’Souza. Between the promotions and shooting for his small screen game show Dus Ka Dum, the actor has made time to shoot for a cameo in his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma’s debut film Loveratri. Directed by debutant filmmaker Abhiraj Minawal, the film also marks the debut of model Warina Hussain.

While the shooting schedule for Lovertari is in its last leg, Salman and Arbaaz’s cameo shoot will happen in Mumbai this week, mostly today. “The scene will be shot in Mumbai and the scenes will be between Salman, Arbaaz and Ayush. Both Salman and Arbaaz aren’t playing themselves in the film. Loveratri shoot will wrap up in July,” added the source.

