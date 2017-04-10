Salman Khan announces Sairat fame Akash Thosar’s next film FU

After the success of Sairat, Akash Thorar will collaborating with Mahesh Manjrekar. The poster of his new film was shared by Salman Khan. After the success of Sairat, Akash Thorar will collaborating with Mahesh Manjrekar. The poster of his new film was shared by Salman Khan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday shared a poster of Marathi actor Akash Thosar’s next film, FU. The regional actor had gained fame after the huge success of Nagraj Manjule’s film Sairat. His new film FU will be directed by renowned actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor took to Twitter and shared the first poster of the film.

“Sairat throb Aakash Thosar is back with Mahesh Manjrekar’s FU’,” wrote Salman Khan while posting a photo which announced ‘HE IS BACK’ along with the photo of a hand gesturing ‘rock on’.

Sairat has been a dream come true for Thosar. He was spotted by director Nagraj Manjule who went on to cast him in the lead role for his movie Sairat. The film which was made on a low budget of Rs 4 crore and went on to become the highest grossing Marathi film of 2016 with a box office collection of Rs 60 crore approximately.

Akash and Rinku Rajguru ( the lead female actor) were even awarded a bonus of Rs 5 crore after their big success. Not just in terms of collection, even critics and acclaimed filmmaker of Bollywood had appreciated the film. Zoya Akhtar had particularly mentioned how much she had loved the film when she came on the show Koffee With Karan this year.

Salman Khan, who delivered successful hit last year with Sultan, has teamed up with the director, Ali Abbas Zafar for Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the sequel of the Kabir Khan film Ek Tha Tiger. He has collaborated with Kabir Khan for Tubelight which will be releasing in June. Tubelight will also feature superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

