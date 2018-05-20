Race 3: Salman Khan dons the director’s hat for a special video

Salman Khan in Race 3 behind-the-scenes video. Salman Khan in Race 3 behind-the-scenes video.

Race 3 trailer has already got everyone excited about the Salman Khan starrer. The Remo D’souza directorial promises to be an action-packed thriller that is all set to hit the theaters on June 16. While the trailer was quite loaded with action and drama, the makers recently released a behind-the-scenes video which shows Salman Khan in the director seat.

In the video, a super-excited Jacqueline Fernandez takes the audience on the tour of Liwa’s sand dunes. Soon we see her getting on a chopper and taking the viewers to the shoot location where Salman and Anil Kapoor seem very occupied with filming high-octane sequences.

But here’s the catch, the actors and the technicians seem to have reversed their roles. In the video, we see Anil Kapoor holding the camera and shouting at the top of his voice for another shot. While Salman Khan steps into the shoes of the director and is seen mocking the performers. “Who made these people actors?” The Bhai of Bollywood says at one point. However, he was quick to term himself as a “phenomenal director” within the next minute.

The video also features Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah who are seen playing the parts of costume designer, lightman and art director, respectively. However, as the video comes to an end, Jacqueline makes sure to introduce the real star of the film, which of course is Remo D’souza, the director of Race 3. As soon as he comes on screen, Remo says “Don’t trust anything in Race 3,” therefore hinting at the unpredictable plot of the upcoming action-thriller.

Race 3 features Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem among others, in significant roles. The film will hit the screens on June 16 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd