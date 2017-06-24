Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attend Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Party but don’t give us their famous hug, see photos

Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended the party but were not spotted together. Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended the party but were not spotted together.

Last year, Bollywood’s two biggest stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan created fan frenzy when they attended Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Party together. They were seen hugging and it was a miraculous moment for fans of both the stars. However, their followers didn’t get to see the same moment again this time. Both stars attended the party but were not spotted together. Salman and Shah Rukh were seen attending the Iftar party separately. Salman Khan attended Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party and was accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Tubelight child actor Matin Rey Tangu, dressed in a shimmering yellow sherwani also attended the party. Tubelight director Kabir Khan came to the event along with his wife Mini Mathur. Other celebrities who attended the event were Huma Qureshi, Sonu Sood, Sooraj Pancholi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sohail Khan. However, SRK gave the event a miss.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s film Tubelight is doing decent business at box office. The film has been panned by critics but Salman isn’t bothered by bad ratings. At an event, the actor narrated how his fans have reacted to the movie.

“What happens with a film like this… It’s an Eid release and it has been seen in recent years that there will be song-and-dance so, they went expecting that kind of film but got to see something else. So, now this film is not supposed to be seen with buddies and the thought ‘let’s have fun’. It’s a very emotional film. Howsoever cold-hearted, emotionless a person is, he or she will get teary-eyed after watching the film. This is that kind of a film, where you need to take your parents, grandparents and families,” Salman told indianexpress.com.

