Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat will be shot mostly in India

It was previously reported that Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, will be shot in various countries. However, we have learnt that the team is now scouting for apt locations in India.

The shooting of Salman Khan’s Bharat will begin by July end and it will be shot mostly in India. On Tuesday, the team made a big announcement confirming that Priyanka Chopra will be part of the film. Bharat will be her comeback film as the Bajirao Mastani actor was busy shooting for her international TV show Quantico and then her debut film in Hollywood, Baywatch.

A source close to the film told indianexpress.com, “The picture that Ali had tweeted last night is not from the film’s shoot but from the look test that we did. In fact, we begin shooting for the film in July end after Salman is back from Da-Bangg tour. We have to rework on some locations.”

Earlier today Salman Khan’s lawyers had sought permission from Jodhpur District and Sessions Court to allow Salman Khan to travel outside India. The actor will be going to Canada, Nepal and USA from May 25 to July 10. The permission sought for countries mentioned above are for the Da-Bangg tour for which he will be travelling.

So what about the extensive recce trip that Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar had undertaken, post the super success of Tiger Zinda Hai? “Well yes, the initial plan was to shoot some portions in India and rest in Poland, London, Malta, Oman, Abu Dhabi and Portugal. But this was the plan before the verdict in the Blackbuck case was pronounced. Though we are trying to get clearance but we have charted a plan in which now we will shoot most of the film in Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai but will also add Abu Dhabi to the list if we get clearance. The plan to shoot abroad was crucial as the story spans over 70 years and is set across various countries of the world. But we hope to get clearance for Abu Dhabi at least,” said the source.

Bharat, a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, is slated to release on Eid 2019.

