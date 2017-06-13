Salman Khan and Prabhas to do a Rohit Shetty film? Here is what the director says

Rohit Shetty is planning a film with two biggies Salman Khan and Prabhas? Well, not for now. Rohit Shetty is planning a film with two biggies Salman Khan and Prabhas? Well, not for now.

Have you come across reports which claim that director Rohit Shetty is planning a film with two biggies Salman Khan and Prabhas? Well, this news came to Rohit Shetty too via reports only. The director has now responded to it, and said, “It is fake.”

There have been reports doing the rounds that Rohit Shetty has approached Salman Khan and Baahubali star Prabhas for his next. But, as per the latest report by Pinkvilla.com, Rohit is not doing any such film and rubbished the rumours. The director said, “It is fake news! I’m in Spain for the last three weeks shooting for Fear Factor. I don’t know where this rumour started.”

This is probably a sad news for fans who wished to see the two superstars together. This quote from the director himself has put an end to the speculation. A leading daily even reported that Prabhas has asked for about Rs 80 crore for the film. Talking about it, the daily has quoted a source which said, “Prabhas is charging around Rs 80 crore for the film. Now, that’s something that even SRK, Aamir and Salman won’t quote as signing fees.”

On the work front, Rohit is busy with his upcoming directorial Golmaal Again which stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi and others. The movie will be a Diwali weekend release this year. Prabhas is busy with his next Telugu film titled Saaho while Salman is busy with Tubelight and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai that also stars Katrina Kaif.

