Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur get cosy in Maldives. When are they making their love official? See pics, video

Salman Khan’s love life is no less than a Bollywood masala. From reports about him already being married to his alleged Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur to the recent buzz about him getting back with his former girlfriend and actor Katrina Kaif, everything about the Dabangg Khan is only leaving his fans confused. While some of his followers want him to marry Iulia, others can’t stop themselves from gushing over Salman-Katrina pictures together. The recent still from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai which Salman shared with Kat, on his Twitter page is a proof.

Now, adding fuel to the fire about Salman-Iulia, a piece of news proves that the two lovebirds are making memories together in Maldives where they landed to celebrate Salman’s nephew Ahil’s first birthday. It was only yesterday that we told you about Salman finally reaching the beach destination after taking a 22-hour-long flight from Austria to Maldives to be with little Ahil and his family. We also shared with you his shirtless picture with Iulia Vantur in the same frame. Now some more pictures of the rumoured couple have surfaced on the internet, where we see both Salman and Iulia looking much in love.

Check out Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur pictures and video from Maldives here:

Salman Khan with his family and Iulia Vantur in Maldives

Salman’s fan pages posted a series of pictures in which Iulia is seen leaning on Salman’s back, hugging him. Even the actor looks much comfortable in her company. Also, there is a short video going viral on the internet in which Salman-Iulia look inseparable. This is the first time that the Sultan actor has publically showed up with Iulia. Earlier, the duo has ditched the shutterbugs on several instances. Probably, this time, they were too much into each other to notice the presence of cameras around them.

Though Salman has always refuted reports of dating the Romanian beauty, but Iulia has always been present at all of Khan-daan’s happy moments. After seeing these pictures and video, we can only hope that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan of Bollywood comes out with an official announcement about his marriage date soon.

