Salman Khan and family celebrate Salma Khan’s birthday. See photos

Salman Khan and family is that ‘Khandaan’ of tinsel town which no matter what, take out time to be together on important occasions. Be it someone’s birthday, anniversary or even a difficult phase of life, the Khan-daan get under one roof and stand with each other as the strong pillars of life. On Friday, it was Salman’s mother Salma Khan’s birthday. Despite having a hectic shooting schedule, the Dabangg Khan made sure to spend time with his mother on her special day and joined his family in the celebrations which happened at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence.

Arpita rang in the birthday of her mother at her house on Friday evening and those who came to wish the birthday girl included her three sons, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, husband Salim Khan, Helen, Sohail’s wife Seema Khan and Malaika Arora among others. Apart from the family, the party had only close friends in attendance. Earlier in the day, Arpita also shared an adorable click of her mother with her son Ahil and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the binding force of our house! We love you very much😘 thank you for always spoiling me & always being there for me. Blessed to have the world best mom, I fight with u the most but I love you the most too 😘.”

See| Malaika Arora and Helen outside Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence

Sajid Nadiadwala with whom Salman shares a close bond also went to Arpita’s house along with his wife to wish his favourite Salma Khan on her birthday. Also seen in the photo is Jacqueline Fernandez who is reuniting with Salman after three years in the upcoming film Race 3. Iulia Vantur was also there in this intimate family affair.

