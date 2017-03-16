Salman Khan and Amy Jackson look amazing in the latest Being Human campaign. See pics

Amy Jackson is over the moon about being a part of the new Being Human campaign. Amy Jackson is over the moon about being a part of the new Being Human campaign.

Amy Jackson was announced as the new face of SS 17 Being Human Clothing and is also part of the new campaign by the brand. And for this, the actor has done a photoshoot with Salman Khan and the two look great together. Amy took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful monochrome picture of the two of them. She is the newest addition to the ambassadors of the campaign that had earlier collaborated with actors like Jacqueline Fernandez for their offshoot into jewellery.

She seemed super excited to be a part of this and said, “Over the 🌙 to be a part of the new #BeingHuman Campaign with @beingsalmankhan ☺️|| Styled by @ashley_rebello || Makeup @jacobsadrian & hair @aasifahmedofficial 💋.”

See pics | First look of the SS 17 Being Human campaign

Salman Khan who is currently in Austria shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai, also starring Katrina Kaif, shared the first look of the SS17 Campaign.

Amy Jackson is otherwise quite busy with her work schedule back home and in India. She is currently working on multiple projects including Shankar’s Robot 2.0 starring superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. She was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Freaky Ali and has also signed a couple of projects down south. With so much happening, no wonder the Ai actor is over the moon!

Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez on joining Salman Khan’s Da Bang tour: Nothing has been confirmed as yet, see pics

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is expecting the release of his movie Tubelight helmed by his Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan also starring the Chinese actor Zhu Zhu. His next project Tiger Zinda Hai is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is the sequel to his 2012 film, Ek Tha Tiger. While rumours were rife that the actor backed out of Karan Johar’s project also starring Akshay Kumar, Salman took to his social media pages to share that he didn’t back out and in fact said, “Don’t follow rumors . follow me . ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh phir…… vry much doing film with Akshay Kumar”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd