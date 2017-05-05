Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar are all praise for Suniel Shetty’s India’s Asli Champion, watch video

Suneil Shetty’s new TV show India’s Asli Champion has fans in Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Suneil Shetty’s new TV show India’s Asli Champion has fans in Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Suniel Shetty is making a comeback in the showbiz world almost after three and a half years. The 55-year old actor will soon be seen judging a unique television show — India’s Asli Champion..Hai Dum — which will test the physical and mental endurance of the contestants. But before he reaches us through our television screens, the Hera Pheri actor has got the support of his co-actors and friends from the industry.

And when you have biggies like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar promoting your show, you need not worry about spreading the word about it. The two stars have shared the trailer of the upcoming reality show on their respective social media accounts and were all praise for Suneil Shetty who is returning with a motive of sharing his fitness knowledge with his fans.

Sharing the promo, Salman wrote, “Hes bak after 3&half yrs. Let’s welcome my friend @SunielVShetty with his new show Superb Annaaaaaa! Watch the promo.” Akshay Kumar praised the promo as he tweeted saying, “Promo mein hai dum 👊🏻 Sending you my best Suniel 🤗 #IndiasAsliChampion.”

Hes bak after 3&half yrs. Let’s welcome my friend @SunielVShetty with his new show Superb Annaaaaaa! Watch the promo http://t.co/o74v3YSJZ1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 5, 2017

Promo mein hai dum 👊🏻 Sending you my best Suniel 🤗#IndiasAsliChampionhttp://t.co/EBE1hPFOl1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 5, 2017

Invoking the blessings of physical, mental & spiritual strength personified – Lord Shiva, for #IndiasAsliChampion http://t.co/yODBo2Z2dD — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 5, 2017

Suneil Shetty also shared the promo of his comeback show, “Invoking the blessings of physical, mental & spiritual strength personified – Lord Shiva, for #IndiasAsliChampion.” The special message after watching the promo of the show came from daughter Athiya Shetty. “Happiest seeing you do what you love most!! Love you papaaaa! #IndiasAsliChampion starts tomorrow!” wrote Athiya.

Happiest seeing you do what you love most!! Love you papaaaa! #IndiasAsliChampion starts tomorrow! ❤️👊🏼😘 http://t.co/GmKMSRxbIt — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) May 5, 2017

Earlier in an interview, Suniel expressed his excitement on being a part of a fitness show as he said, “I am thrilled to be a part of India’s Asli Champion, a show that thrives on inspiration and perseverance. It will test the contestants’ will power to go that extra mile when their physical strength gives up. I am also glad to associate with &TV as it’s a promising channel delivering some inspiring and unconventional content to today’s India.” The makers of the show found Suniel an apt choice for the show because of his knowledge, experience, and passion for fitness.

