Salman Khan again rides e-cycle on Mumbai roads. Is this his break from Tubelight promotions? Watch video

Tubelight actor Salman Khan has been spotted riding this e-bike a couple of times. Tubelight actor Salman Khan has been spotted riding this e-bike a couple of times.

The Sultan of Bollywood loves cycling around in Mumbai, that is no surprise. But ever since Being Human launched the e-cycles, Salman Khan has been spotted riding this e-bike a couple of times.

This evening, the superstar went to a posh five-star hotel from his home, and he is sure changing the trend of transportation for many in the city. And he is making sure that people who aspire to buy an e-bike know how easy it is to ride the bike. The 42-second video shows the actor not pedaling the bike as he was using the electric feature of the newly launched cycle. The Tubelight actor smoothly takes over the roads amidst tight security and a crowd of fans.

Salman definitely couldn’t hide his child-like glee while riding his e-bike, and his fans were excited to see their superstar ‘chilling’ in Bandra, Mumbai. Salman was also seen waving at his fans and returning niceties to whoever greeted him on roads.

The star then posted the video of him riding the bike in the bylanes of Bandra on his official Twitter account. He wrote, “#BeingHumanEcycle Official Twitter Handle: @beingecycle http://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/875346141860311040.”‘

Last week also the star was spotted riding his bicycle. A couple of days back he took an auto rickshaw ride from Mehboob Studio to his home after a promotional event for Tubelight. It seems Salman is making sure he takes a break here and there from his busy schedule amidst Tubelight promotions since the release date of the film is nearing. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 23 around Eid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd