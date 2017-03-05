Salman Khan’s advice to Varun Dhawan for Judwaa 2: Don’t be oversmart

The only advice Salman Khan has given me for Judwaa 2 is that, ‘listen to your dad’: Varun Dhawan. The only advice Salman Khan has given me for Judwaa 2 is that, ‘listen to your dad’: Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan, who is stepping into the shoes of Salman Khan in the sequel to Judwaa, says the superstar has advised him to listen to his director and not be over smart. “The only advice Salman Khan has given me for Judwaa 2 is that, ‘listen to your dad (director David Dhawan) and don’t be over smart’,” Varun told PTI.

The 29-year-actor actor says he was a kid when Judwaa released in 1997 and remembers his first meeting with Salman at a special screening of the film. “I just remember watching ‘Judwaa’ in the theatre during a special screening and meeting Salman Khan for the first time. I don’t remember much as I was small.”

In Judwaa, Salman played the double role as Prem, the naive guy, while Raja, who was the street smart chap. In the second instalment that is being made almost after two decades, Varun will be seen as the ‘new-age tapori’. “It is sad that we don’t make films on taporis anymore. There will be a big change in the character of Raja in the sequel. But I would not like to speak much about it. It is far different from what Salman did in the first film,” Varun says.

Except for actress Rambha, all lead actors of the original comic caper will be seen in the cameo in the sequel. “I cannot say anything about it right now because I want people to be surprised, especially by Salman Khan’s character in the film (‘Judwaa 2’),” he says. Beside Judwaa 2, Varun will be collaborating with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for the first time.

“There is something that he has narrated to me which I really liked. I wanted to work with Shoojit Sircar ever since I watched ‘Vicky Donor’. I will start shooting for the film after ‘Judwaa 2’ and it is a love story,” he says.