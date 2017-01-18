Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case, thanks fans

Salman Khan was charged under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for allegedly keeping and using the firearms with an expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998. Salman Khan was charged under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for allegedly keeping and using the firearms with an expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998.

Hours after Salman Khan was acquitted by a court in Jodhpur, the Bollywood star took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support. “Thank you for all the support and good wishes,” Salman wrote on the social media site. On Wednesday, the Sultan star was acquitted after being given the benefit of doubt in the Arms Act case, which is related to the Blackbuck case. Salman and his sister Alvira Agnihotri were present in the court when the verdict was announced.

Salman was charged under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for allegedly keeping and using the firearms with an expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998. In the 102-page judgment, CJM DS Rajpurohit said the prosecution’s evidence against the actor was not adequate in the 18-year-old case. After the verdict, his lawyer HS Saraswat said, “Justice has won.”

Thank you for all the support and good wishes — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 18, 2017

Congratulatory messages started pouring in for the star after the verdict. Talking to a news channel, his Dabangg co-star Sonu Sood said, “I spoke to Salman Khan a few days back and he was hopeful. We feel relieved and happy that he got out of it.”

Salman is part of two big projects in Bollywood at present. His film Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is being shot at present. He is also doing the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Katrina Kaif.

