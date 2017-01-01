Salman Khan to play a father after 18 years in his next film

Salman Khan seems impressed with Aamir Khan’s Haanikarak Bapu avatar in Dangal. Salman Khan seems impressed with Aamir Khan’s Haanikarak Bapu avatar in Dangal.

A few days back, Salman Khan complained that his family thinks Aamir Khan’s Dangal was way better than his film, Sultan. And maybe that is the reason why the actor has now signed a project where he might appear in a ‘Haanikarak Bapu’ character, just like good friend Aamir. But if you are thinking it is going to be for another sports film, then you are wrong. This time, the 51-year-old actor will appear in a dance drama.

According to an interview with HT, Salman was quizzed whether he is fine with playing a father on-screen. The superstar was quick to reply, “I played a father in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai when I was in my 30s. I’ve been there and done that. And in my next film, I’m playing the father to a 13-year-old girl.”

Spilling some more beans on the theme and concept of the film, Salman continued, “It’s a film about dancing. Like the Hollywood Step Up franchise. I’m going to be a properly trained dancer. You know how painful that is? Sultan was also painful. I had to lose 18 kilos of muscle. I’m not into diets. I eat ghar ka khana. And I don’t eat for taste. As soon as I’ve got my proteins and carbs, I leave the table. So, to lose 18 kilos of muscle was the most difficult thing on the earth. But I’ve always believed that effortless hard work should be seen onscreen. And that’s what I’ve been doing from Wanted to Sultan.”

He added, “I don’t see myself doing character roles. So what if I’m 51? Stallone is still Rocky and Rambo at 70. Filmmaking is the most beautiful industry. We sell dreams. Why shouldn’t I live mine?”

Well, Salman has been an icon for actors as well as non-dancers for many reasons and now that he has pulled his socks to give a good competition to the existing great dancers of the industry, it would be totally worth it wait for this film.

