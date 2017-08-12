Salma Hayek lauds Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Salma Hayek wished Akshay Kumar for his film Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Salma Hayek wished Akshay Kumar for his film Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Hollywood actor Salma Hayek has wished Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for his latest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and says no woman should fear going to the toilet. Hayek on Saturday took to Twitter, where she also stressed on ending open defecation.

“Good luck to @akshaykumar on @ToiletTheFilm out today! End #OpenDefecation now! No woman should fear going to the toilet! #ToiletEkPremKatha,” Hayek tweeted.

The National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar thanked the Desperado and Wild Wild West star for supporting their “small effort” to end open defecation. “Thank you for your wishes for our small effort towards #GoingODF : #ToiletEkPremKatha 🙏🏻,” Akshay wrote.

Salma Hayek will next be seen in the action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the lack and urgent need of sanitation facilities in India and tips a hat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign.

Bhumi Pednekar. who made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, also stars in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She plays the newly wed wife of Akshay Kumar and on the first day of her marriage itself, she is horrified to see that there is no toilet in her new home and village ladies use open grounds for defecation. Audiences have given a thumbs up to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha despite critics giving it mixed reviews.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma and Sana Khan play supporting roles in the social drama.

