Salim-Sulaiman pay a musical tribute to jawans, get lauded by PM Narendra Modi

Musical duo Salim-Sulaiman have dedicated a song to the men in uniform on the occasion of India entering its 71st year of Independence. The song is titled “Mera Desh Hi Dharam”. Salim Merchant took to Twitter to launch the song and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inception of the song. While Sandeep Shrivastava has written the song, Salim has lent his voice for the song composed by Salim-Sulaiman.

Talking about the idea behind the song, Salim said, “A few months back, we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested we should make a song for the country to celebrate the 70th Independence Day. We really liked the suggestion and decided to release the song on August 15.”

“We dedicate the song to the jawans who happily sacrifice their lives for the sake of their nation. With this feeling and emotion, Sulaiman and I created this song. The lyrics that have been penned down by Sandeep Srivastava also express the same sentiment,” he added.

Sulaiman, on the other hand, said, “It’s been 70 years of Independence, and most of the songs are made for the country but it has never happened that a song has been made for the jawans. We are independent because of our army.”

Beautiful sentiment, beautifully sung! Thanks for this, @salim_merchant & @Sulaiman! May India always place Humanity above all else. http://t.co/jkl3rapwpG — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 14, 2017

Many celebrities took to Twitter to appreciate the message of Salim-Sulaiman’s “Mera Desh Hi Dharam”. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi‏ lauded their effort. The PM wrote on Twitter, “Lovely rendition @salim_merchant Bhai and @Sulaiman Bhai. You convey a very strong message through the video. #MeraDeshHiDharm”

