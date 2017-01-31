Salim Khan has some stark revelations about Salman Khan. Here are the deets

Salim Khan revealed why he doesn’t write scripts for his superstar son, Salman Khan. Salim Khan revealed why he doesn’t write scripts for his superstar son, Salman Khan.

Have you ever wondered why veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan, the sciptwriter behind some of 70s and 80s biggest hits alongwith Javed Akhtar — never wrote scripts for his son Salman Khan? If yes, then the father of Dabangg actor, Salman Khan has let the cat out of the bag for you.

One half of the cult duo ‘Salim-Javed’ who spun blockbusters like Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul, and many more says, “If a movie fails, it is my fault. If it is a hit, it is Salman’s efforts!”

In a candid conversation on Zee Classic’s ‘My Life My Story,’ Salim Khan revealed why he doesn’t write scripts for his superstar son, Salman Khan. The ace writer said, “It’s not that I haven’t written films for Salman. I had written a film for him, Pathar Ke Phool, which did reasonably well too. Even today, when I pitch a script, people always have a question that if it is good then why is Salman not acting. But I wanted to get out of that vicious circle.”

Salim and Salman share a heart-warming relationship. Salim Khan has time and again backed his son and slammed the haters of Salman with his on-the-face attitude. He dotes on his eldest son and is evidently concerned about him. Salman too has been quite vocal about his relationship with his father. He has often said how his father is an inspiration to him.

Salim Khan has a lot more to reveal about his equation with Salman on this week’s episode of the show. It will be interesting to know some hidden secrets about Chulbul Pandey of Bollywood from his father.

