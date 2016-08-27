Salim Khan hails judgement on Haji Ali

After the Bombay High Court verdict allowing entry of women up to the restricted grave area of the Haji Ali Dargah, Salim Khan welcomed the decision. After the Bombay High Court verdict allowing entry of women up to the restricted grave area of the Haji Ali Dargah, Salim Khan welcomed the decision.

After the Bombay High Court verdict allowing entry of women up to the restricted grave area of the Haji Ali Dargah, superstar Salman Khan’s father and veteran writer Salim Khan welcomed it by saying that the judgement endorses what Hadees and Quran say. Muslim clerics on Friday questioned the Bombay High Court verdict, asserting that while they respect the court, the ruling goes against Islam.

“High court judgement on Haji Ali endorses what Hadees and Quran have said. To be a good Muslim, you have to be a good human being,” Salim tweeted on Saturday. Salim also shared that it’s the Mullas and Maulvis, who have complicated an uncomplicated religion like Islam.

“Mazar and Durga are graves men and women both can visit them as there is no gender discrimination in Islam. Mullas and Maulvis are complicating an uncomplicated religion like Islam,” he added. The 80-year-old also shared that Fatwa is not a verdict.

“Even Fatwa is not a verdict as people think, it’s an opinion given by an Islamic scholar,” he wrote.

High court judgement on Haji Ali endorses what Hadees and Quran have said. To be a good muslim you have to be a good human being. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) August 27, 2016

Superstar Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood and his wedding date has always been a talking point. While everyone wants to know when Salman will get married, his father Salim Khan says even God does not have any idea about the marriage.

The 80-year-old veteran scriptwriter, who is often questioned about his son’s wedding, took to Twitter to announce that he will be hosting a radio show, but asked his followers to not grill him about the “Sultan” actor’s marriage. “…You may ask me any question except ‘When is Salman getting married’ – even God doesn’t know. @KiranKotrial @SohailKhan @BeingSalmanKhan,” Salim tweeted. The “Sholay” writer will host the programme titled ‘The 70mm Show,’ which will air every Saturday and Sunday.

