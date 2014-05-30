Sajid Khan: I was arrogant and stupid, that’s why Himmatwala failed

“You are looking at two different people now. Earlier, I was fat, arrogant and stupid and making tall claims and that is why ‘Himmatwala’ faced mediclaim! Thank god ‘Himmatwala’ failed,” Sajid told reporters.

Director Sajid Khan is happy that his last directorial venture failed. His remake of `Himmatwala’, starring Ajay Devgan, tanked at the box office.

“I was looking for people to respect me. When ‘Housefull’ worked I was like people should take me seriously now as a filmmaker, then ‘Housefull 2’ also did well, then I was like see I was right and can never go wrong,” Sajid said.

“It is good that ‘Himmatwala’ did not do well. It is ok to make mistakes and move ahead in life. I don’t want to talk about figures, I am a filmmaker and not a box office person.”

Sajid Khan is now back with a comedy film titled ‘Humshakals’. The film will have three male leads playing triple roles — Saif Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor.

“I had discussed this film with Riteish when I was doing ‘Housefull’. That time he said the idea is good but to pull it off is difficult. It is said that everyone has eight humshakals and I have explored that in this film.”

The film, also starring Esha Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia and Bipasha Basu, is set to release on June 20.

