Saira Banu shares happy photo of Dilip Kumar as they get back the keys of their Pali Hill property

Thespian superstar Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu was handed the keys of their Pali Hill property on Tuesday which was in the possession of real estate firm Prajita Developers Pvt Ltd. The veteran actor’s wife shared the news on Twitter as she wrote, “Message from Saira Banu ‘Sahab (Dilip Kumar) and I took possession of the property which has been his residence for decades. Hon’ble Supreme Court restored the possession to us. Sahab is overjoyed. Sharing some photos. Thank you, friends n fans innumerable who have prayed for us.'”

On Tuesday evening, the yesteryear beauty posed for the photographers and flaunted the keys of the property. In the photos, Saira Banu looked visibly happy as she went around the 2412 square yards property. She was all smiles and looked as radiant as always in her red attire.

Message from Saira Banu “Sahab and I took possession of the property which has been his residence for decades. Hon’ble Supreme Court…1/ — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 12, 2017

2/ “restored the possession to us. Sahab is overjoyed. Sharing some photos. Thank you friends n fans innumerable who have prayed for us” pic.twitter.com/mPkuVPNd3N — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 12, 2017

According to an earlier report of PTI, Dilip Kumar was ordered by Supreme Court to deposit Rs 20 crore with its registry as part payment to the Mumbai-based real estate firm with whom the agreement to develop his property ran into rough weather a decade ago.

The dispute arose when the firm failed to raise a construction on the land and the veteran actor wanted back the plot whose possession was with the firm. In August, the court asked the actor to deposit the amount in the form of demand draft within four weeks and inform the firm after which it shall withdraw all the security personnel deployed by it and hand over possession of the property in question within a period of seven days from the date of the receipt, reported PTI.

Bohot dino baad Saab ke chehre pe itni khushi. -FF (reposting as previous post did not show up in some timelines. Pls share on WhatsApp) pic.twitter.com/22otT5UwpQ — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 12, 2017

Later, the yesteryear beauty also posted a smiling photo of the 94-year-old actor and captioned it, “Bohot dino baad Saab ke chehre pe itni khushi.”

