Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s health: Hope he recovers soon, currently in the ICU

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu is mum on reports of him suffering from a kidney ailment and says she is hopeful that he will recover soon with the prayers of his well-wishers and fans. “We have to pray he recovers soon. He should be well Inshallah! God willing. The doctors are treating him,” Banu told PTI this morning, when asked about reports that Kumar is suffering from a renal ailment.

The 94-year-old acting legend is currently in the ICU at Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning after he suffered from dehydration and urinary tract infection. According to some reports, Kumar’s kidney functions have not improved.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar gave a scare to his many fans after the news of him being hospitalised broke out on Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning, the doctors who are treating him assured that the 94-year-old actor is stable now and recovering. But the latest update which we received today evening on the actor’s health seems to be a matter of concern. The team of doctors treating him said, “Dilip Kumar’s creatinine levels are rising. He is going into renal failure. Given his age, it is serious.”

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the actor at the hospital, was unavailable for a confirmation on this. The thespian has given memorable performances in films like “Andaz”, “Aan”, “Madhumati”, “Devdas”, “Mughal-e-Azam”, “Ganga Jamuna”, “Kranti”, “Karma” and others.

His last film was “Qila” that released in 1998. Known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, Kumar was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in cinema, in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, in 2015.

