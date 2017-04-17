Saif Ali Khan will be special guest at Express Adda today

Saif Ali Khan is the son of an acclaimed actor Sharmila Tagore and ace cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, He comes from a lineage of cinema, sports, literature and royalty. Saif Ali Khan is the son of an acclaimed actor Sharmila Tagore and ace cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, He comes from a lineage of cinema, sports, literature and royalty.

At a time when the Hindi film industry is going through an interesting phase, with old norms of success being challenged by new ways of storytelling, actor Saif Ali Khan will be the guest at Express Adda in Mumbai on Tuesday. The son of acclaimed actor Sharmila Tagore and ace cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Khan, 46 comes from a lineage of cinema, sports, literature and royalty. He has done a range of films since his screen debut with Parampara in 1992, from commercial potboilers typical of the Nineties to big banner blockbusters like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam Namaste and Race. His role in Hum Tum won him the National Award for Best Actor in 2005. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2010.

In a career that has seen its share of ups and downs, Khan has managed to maintain a balance between commercial successes and independent-spirited films. His Dil Chahta Hai (2001) was among the first films to capture the lives of the urban youth in post-liberalisation India. He followed it up with movies like Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Parineeta (2005) and Being Cyrus (2005). However, one of his finest and most memorable roles remains that of Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara (2006).

In 2009, Khan expanded the scope of his career by turning producer. He launched his banner with friend Dinesh Vijan, Illuminati Films, which has produced several successful and acclaimed films, including Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal (2009) and the irreverent zombie comedy Go Goa Gone (2013). Over the years, Khan has found himself in news as much for his professional advances as for his personal life. The actor took on the title of ‘Nawab of Pataudi’ after his father’s death in 2011. Married to Kareena Kapoor, he is currently juggling fatherhood — his son, Taimur, was born in December last year — with work. Khan will be seen next in Akshat Verma’s quirky comedy, Kalaagandi, and the remake of Jon Favreau’s Chef. Khan will be in conversation with The Indian Express Deputy Editor Seema Chishti.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features people who have been at the centre of change. In the past, it has hosted filmmaker Karan Johar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Niti Aayog Vice Chairperson Arvind Panagariya, writer Amitav Ghosh, cricketer Rohit Sharma, economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, and, most recently, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

